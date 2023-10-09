Open Menu

Chief Secretary For Joint Effort To Eradicate Polio

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Chief Secretary for joint effort to eradicate Polio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has directed authorities to vaccinate every eligible child against the crippling polio virus. He stressed the need for meticulous monitoring of anti-polio drives to ensure complete eradication of the virus from the region.

The Chief Secretary, gave the instructions on his visit to several parts of the provincial capital including Hayatabad and Rigi to monitor the anti-polio campaign, along with Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir.

Chief Secretary Chaudhry personally met with polio workers and appreciated them for their excellent performance during the campaign.

He appealed to parents, urging them to cooperate with polio teams and vaccinate their children to protect them from permanent disability.

He reiterated the importance of collective action, saying that eradication of polio requires joint efforts of all stakeholders.

It should be noted that a seven-day anti-polio campaign is currently underway in Peshawar, under the supervision of district administration, which aims to administer polio vaccines to 901,985 children.

To achieve this, 2,496 teams have been formed, with robust security arrangements in place to support their efforts.

