Chief Secretary for launching vehicles emission testing system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :On the instructions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, the Department of Transport launched the Vehicle Emission Testing System (VETS) campaign for the awareness of transporters, drivers and the public in the four districts of Peshawar, Mardan, Swat and Abbottabad.

According to Secretary Transport, Zakir Hussain Afridi, about 2,000 vehicles have been checked on the roads in the four districts of the province so far during the campaign and more than 3,000 pamphlets and handbills have been distributed free of cost for public awareness.

The campaign was launched on August 10, and will continue for the next two months.

During the campaign, banners and wallpapers have been displayed in all the four districts of the province for the benefit of transporters and for public awareness.

Through this way carbon monoxide, toxic fumes, harmful emissions and noise can not only be reduced but also controlled, said Secretary Transport Zakir Hussain Afridi, adding, "Protection of the environment is a collective responsibility of all of us so get out of vehicles." Check your vehicle (VETS) today to control hazardous smoke, during the VETS campaign, Director Transport Arshad Khan Afridi and the concerned manager Pir Zubair are personally supervising the inspection of vehicles on the roads, he informed.