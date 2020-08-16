UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary For Launching Vehicles Emission Testing System

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

Chief Secretary for launching vehicles emission testing system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :On the instructions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, the Department of Transport launched the Vehicle Emission Testing System (VETS) campaign for the awareness of transporters, drivers and the public in the four districts of Peshawar, Mardan, Swat and Abbottabad.

According to Secretary Transport, Zakir Hussain Afridi, about 2,000 vehicles have been checked on the roads in the four districts of the province so far during the campaign and more than 3,000 pamphlets and handbills have been distributed free of cost for public awareness.

The campaign was launched on August 10, and will continue for the next two months.

During the campaign, banners and wallpapers have been displayed in all the four districts of the province for the benefit of transporters and for public awareness.

Through this way carbon monoxide, toxic fumes, harmful emissions and noise can not only be reduced but also controlled, said Secretary Transport Zakir Hussain Afridi, adding, "Protection of the environment is a collective responsibility of all of us so get out of vehicles." Check your vehicle (VETS) today to control hazardous smoke, during the VETS campaign, Director Transport Arshad Khan Afridi and the concerned manager Pir Zubair are personally supervising the inspection of vehicles on the roads, he informed.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Vehicles Vehicle Mardan August Afridi All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli FM inaugurate phone li ..

2 hours ago

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

3 hours ago

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

4 hours ago

&#039;Expo Live&#039; assists pandemic-hit innovat ..

4 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.