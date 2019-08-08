UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary For Plan To Regularise Illegal Housing Societies

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:04 PM

Chief Secretary for plan to regularise illegal housing societies

Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar directed the Housing and Urban Development Department to prepare a comprehensive plan to regularise illegal housing societies in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar directed the Housing and Urban Development Department to prepare a comprehensive plan to regularise illegal housing societies in the province.

Presiding over a meeting at the office of Housing and Urban Development Department here on Thursday, he said that improvement could be done by learning lessons from past mistakes. He mentioned that there was a need to devise a strategy for permanent solution of problems related to illegal housing schemes.

He directed that public service delivery be improved in Water and Sanitation Agencies besides taking measures for solarization of water supply system. He said that a sum of Rs 200 million had been allocated for solarization in the annual budget.

He said that process of commercialization in cities be made easier through use of information technology but it should only be allowed in designated areas after a proper planning. He added that the government was taking measures to ensure provision of clean drinking water to rural areas as well.

He also issued instructions to the secretary Housing regarding formulation of Housing and Urban Development Policy in consultation with all stakeholders. He said that improving governance and public service delivery was a top priority of the government. He remarked that performance of departments could be improved through use of information technology and capacity building of human resource.

Secretary Housing and Urban Development Naseem Sadiq gave detailed briefing to the meeting.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Water Budget All From Government Top Million Housing

Recent Stories

US$859 bn oil, gas and petrochemical projects unde ..

51 minutes ago

RAK Chamber, South Africa explore investment oppor ..

51 minutes ago

Colombia to stage most ambitious international pro ..

2 hours ago

India mulls opening fuel marketing to foreign inve ..

2 hours ago

FNC Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee confirms selection ..

2 hours ago

Japan Donates $1Mln to UN Food Agency to Tackle Ma ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.