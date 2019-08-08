Chief Secretary for plan to regularise illegal housing societies

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar directed the Housing and Urban Development Department to prepare a comprehensive plan to regularise illegal housing societies in the province.

Presiding over a meeting at the office of Housing and Urban Development Department here on Thursday, he said that improvement could be done by learning lessons from past mistakes. He mentioned that there was a need to devise a strategy for permanent solution of problems related to illegal housing schemes.

He directed that public service delivery be improved in Water and Sanitation Agencies besides taking measures for solarization of water supply system. He said that a sum of Rs 200 million had been allocated for solarization in the annual budget.

He said that process of commercialization in cities be made easier through use of information technology but it should only be allowed in designated areas after a proper planning. He added that the government was taking measures to ensure provision of clean drinking water to rural areas as well.

He also issued instructions to the secretary Housing regarding formulation of Housing and Urban Development Policy in consultation with all stakeholders. He said that improving governance and public service delivery was a top priority of the government. He remarked that performance of departments could be improved through use of information technology and capacity building of human resource.

Secretary Housing and Urban Development Naseem Sadiq gave detailed briefing to the meeting.