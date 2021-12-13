Chief Secretary for provision of all basic amenities to people

Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Monday chaired a meeting of all parties in Gwadar and discussed issues related to provision of all basic amenities to the people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Monday chaired a meeting of all parties in Gwadar and discussed issues related to provision of all basic amenities to the people.

The meeting was informed that suggestions of local people in the construction and repair of Gwadar Old City will be implemented to remove their concerns.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Makran Division Shabir Mengal, Chairman Gwadar Port Naseer Khan Kashani, Director General Gwadar Development Authority Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Captain (retd) Jamil Ahmed Baloch and other senior officials.

It was also informed in the meeting that a nursing school has been approved in Gwadar and admission in the Nursing School will start soon.

The meeting decided that measures would be taken to resolve the problems of the people and provide them basic facilities, in this regard, Commissioner Makran would set up a camp office in Gwadar, three days in a week and would listen to the problems of the people for addressing their issues.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana said government was taking effective measures to curb illegal fishing and illegal trawling would soon be stopped for interest of local business.

He said that he was not coming to Gwadar for a meeting but the purpose of his visit was to ensure provision of basic facilities to the people in the area.