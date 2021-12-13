UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary For Provision Of All Basic Amenities To People

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

Chief Secretary for provision of all basic amenities to people

Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Monday chaired a meeting of all parties in Gwadar and discussed issues related to provision of all basic amenities to the people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Monday chaired a meeting of all parties in Gwadar and discussed issues related to provision of all basic amenities to the people.

The meeting was informed that suggestions of local people in the construction and repair of Gwadar Old City will be implemented to remove their concerns.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Makran Division Shabir Mengal, Chairman Gwadar Port Naseer Khan Kashani, Director General Gwadar Development Authority Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Captain (retd) Jamil Ahmed Baloch and other senior officials.

It was also informed in the meeting that a nursing school has been approved in Gwadar and admission in the Nursing School will start soon.

The meeting decided that measures would be taken to resolve the problems of the people and provide them basic facilities, in this regard, Commissioner Makran would set up a camp office in Gwadar, three days in a week and would listen to the problems of the people for addressing their issues.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana said government was taking effective measures to curb illegal fishing and illegal trawling would soon be stopped for interest of local business.

He said that he was not coming to Gwadar for a meeting but the purpose of his visit was to ensure provision of basic facilities to the people in the area.

Related Topics

Balochistan Business Visit Gwadar All Government

Recent Stories

US tornado deaths at 78, likely to rise

US tornado deaths at 78, likely to rise

42 seconds ago
 UK tells Russia to 'de-escalate tensions' with Ukr ..

UK tells Russia to 'de-escalate tensions' with Ukraine

44 seconds ago
 PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 1 ..

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

46 seconds ago
 UN Security Council Does Not Adopt Resolution on C ..

UN Security Council Does Not Adopt Resolution on Climate After Russia Casts Veto

49 seconds ago
 Champions League last 16 draw at a glance

Champions League last 16 draw at a glance

17 minutes ago
 'Belfast' and 'Power of the Dog' top nominations f ..

'Belfast' and 'Power of the Dog' top nominations for troubled Globes

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.