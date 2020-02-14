UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary For Regularization Of Contractual Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 10:39 PM

Chief Secretary for regularization of contractual employees

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Friday directed the Secretaries of all administrative departments of provincial government to convene the meetings of scrutiny committees and decide the regularization cases of contract employees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Friday directed the Secretaries of all administrative departments of provincial government to convene the meetings of scrutiny committees and decide the regularization cases of contract employees.

He directed them to also submit the list of those cases to the court, which cannot be regularized for legal implications, said official statement on Friday.

He issued such directives presiding over an important meeting held to review the applications of those contract employees eligible to be regularized under the 2013 Act.

Senior Member board of Revenue Qazi Shahid Pervez, Secretary Information Ahmed Bakshsh Narejo, Secretary Services Naveed Ahmed Shaikh,Secretary Labor Abdul Rasheed Solangi,Secretary Agriculture Abdul Rahim Soomro, Secretary Excise Abdul Haleem Shaikh and secretaries of other departments attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary directed that the Secretaries of the concerned departments and the Deputy Commissioners should convene the meetings of scrutiny committees to dispose of the regularization applications.

"They should also file their comments on other cases timely in the court," he urged.

Briefing the meeting about regularization applications, Secretary Services told that there were 36 applications for regularization from Works and Services Department, 380 from school education Department, One from Information department, 77 from Health Department, 5 from Agriculture Department, 90 from Anti-Encroachment Department, 9 from Revenue Department and 4 from Culture Department.The issue of those recruited through Iqra University Test has been submitted to the provincial cabinet.

Chief Secretary underscored the need of taking decisions timely and those employees should be regularized where there is no legal hitch.

" In other cases, advice should be sought from Law and Services Departments," he advised.

Mumtaz Shah further asked the secretaries to meet the general public attheir offices to resolve their issues.The complaints received through the Citizen Portal should also be looked into and redressed immediately.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Agriculture All From Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Dry weather with cool night likely in Karachi

2 minutes ago

Education Minister inspects collapsed roof of a sc ..

2 minutes ago

University of Karachi holds mushaira in memory of ..

2 minutes ago

Mushahid Hussain Sayed hails Turkish President for ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Journalist Golunov Receives Apology From P ..

6 minutes ago

Agriculture dept in liaison with relevant departme ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.