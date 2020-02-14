Chief Secretary for regularization of contractual employees

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Friday directed the Secretaries of all administrative departments of provincial government to convene the meetings of scrutiny committees and decide the regularization cases of contract employees.

He directed them to also submit the list of those cases to the court, which cannot be regularized for legal implications, said official statement on Friday.

He issued such directives presiding over an important meeting held to review the applications of those contract employees eligible to be regularized under the 2013 Act.

Senior Member board of Revenue Qazi Shahid Pervez, Secretary Information Ahmed Bakshsh Narejo, Secretary Services Naveed Ahmed Shaikh,Secretary Labor Abdul Rasheed Solangi,Secretary Agriculture Abdul Rahim Soomro, Secretary Excise Abdul Haleem Shaikh and secretaries of other departments attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary directed that the Secretaries of the concerned departments and the Deputy Commissioners should convene the meetings of scrutiny committees to dispose of the regularization applications.

"They should also file their comments on other cases timely in the court," he urged.

Briefing the meeting about regularization applications, Secretary Services told that there were 36 applications for regularization from Works and Services Department, 380 from school education Department, One from Information department, 77 from Health Department, 5 from Agriculture Department, 90 from Anti-Encroachment Department, 9 from Revenue Department and 4 from Culture Department.The issue of those recruited through Iqra University Test has been submitted to the provincial cabinet.

Chief Secretary underscored the need of taking decisions timely and those employees should be regularized where there is no legal hitch.

" In other cases, advice should be sought from Law and Services Departments," he advised.

Mumtaz Shah further asked the secretaries to meet the general public attheir offices to resolve their issues.The complaints received through the Citizen Portal should also be looked into and redressed immediately.