Chief Secretary for resolving complaints regarding use of GSMC development funds

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah has stressed the need for improving coordination at the divisional level on the development projects in the budget of Sindh.

He expressed these views while addressing media representatives at Press Club Hyderabad on Thursday.

In compliance with the directives of chairman PPP Bilwal Bhutto Zardari during the visit of Hyderabad , Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah visited Hyderabad, accompanied by Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmad Memon, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharijo, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abdin Memon, and SSP Hyderabad Dr.Farrukh Ali.

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah praised Hyderabad's journalism, acknowledging the positive criticism.

Reflecting on his tenure as commissioner, He expressed gratitude for the appreciation received from the public for his efforts to provide relief.

The Chief Secretary said that his visit, directed by the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, aimed to enhance coordination at the divisional level for Sindh's development projects.

The purpose of visiting Hyderabad is to improve the coordination at the divisional level on the development projects in the budget of Sindh, he stated.

He further emphasized that similar meetings would be held in other divisions to ensure projects are completed with better coordination, allowing the public to benefit.

He discussed the Hyderabad Development Projects, focusing on drainage and clean water supply, in a meeting with officers at Shahbaz Hall.

He said that efforts are being made to work as much as possible for the welfare of the people with limited resource.

The Chief Secretary added that he was pleased with the current team of officers in Hyderabad. It is hoped that they will leave a special tradition of their own.

Regarding budget utilization, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah acknowledged the challenges in spending approved budgets, citing the need to follow official procedures.

In response to a question, he assured that complaints regarding the use of development funds for Gulistan-e- Sarmast Medical College (GSMC) and the housing scheme would be addressed.

Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmad Memon informed that electricity poles had been shifted from Autobahn Road, with a budget allocated for the project. Significant progress is expected within three to four months, with Chief Secretary Shah personally overseeing the project.

Storm drains have been constructed on both sides of the Autobahn Road, resolving drainage issues. Members of the Press Club Hyderabad and representatives of the journalist community attended the event.

APP/nsm