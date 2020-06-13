UrduPoint.com
Chief Secretary For Sale Of Sugar At Rs 70 Per Kg

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 08:21 PM

Chief Secretary for sale of sugar at Rs 70 per kg

Punjab Chief Secretary,Jawwad Rafique Malik has directed that sale of sugar at Rs. 70 per kg must be ensured across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary,Jawwad Rafique Malik has directed that sale of sugar at Rs. 70 per kg must be ensured across the province.

He directed that strict action must be against all those involved in overcharging.

The Chief Secretary issued orders to all deputy commissioners on Saturday, and stressed that any negligence on the part of the administration will not be tolerated.

According to official spokesperson, Chief Secretary highlighted that instructions had already been issued to sugar mills to extend full cooperation for uninterrupted supply of sugar and its availability at shops at fixed rate.

