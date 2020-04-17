Chief Secretary for strict monitoring of patients ;directs steps to contain spread of contagious disease in vulnerable areas.

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Secretary Punjab, Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan on Friday visited office of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and reviewed the measures being taken to combat coronavirus in the province

The Chief Secretary inspected different sections of the control room where he was briefed on coronavirus situation in Pakistan, especially Punjab, in comparison to the international statistics on pandemic-hit countries. He was informed that Germany's virus test rate was highest in the world.

Chief Secretary directed that data about patients be strictly monitored and special steps be taken to contain spread of the disease in vulnerable areas.

He stressed that people's cooperation is vital for overcoming coronavirus, adding that public awareness about the contagion should be enhanced.

Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar said that under the PM's Ehsaas Programme an amount of Rs 19.39 billion has been distributed among 1.482 million persons in the province so far.

Under category 1 financial assistance was distributed among women from April 9 to 14 and under category 2 disbursement among men has been underway since April 14,he added.

He maintained that protective gear for doctors, paramedics and others staff was being sent to districts and goods dispatched so far included 65,718 gowns, 323,000 surgical masks, 287,050 gloves, 55,215 goggles, 82,522 N-95 masks, 15350 litres sanitizer, 10 thermal guns, and 55 face shields.

PDMA's Director Administration Tariq Masood Farooqa, Director Operations Nisar Ahmad Sani, Director Finance Imran Khan Mughal and officers concerned were present.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Punjab chaired a meeting which was informed that field hospitals were being established at every divisional headquarter and coronavirus-hit districts .So far 1000-bed field hospital in Lahore, 300-bed each in Gujranwala, Gujrat and Rawalpindi, 200-bed in Jehlum and 100-bed similar health facility each in Chakwal and Camp Jail Lahore have been set up.

The meeting reviewed healthcare facilities for coronavirus patients and prices of medicines with secretaries of health departments, while CCPO Lahore, divisional commissioners and regional police officers joined through video ink.

According to official spokesman, Chief Secretary ordered the health department to maintain contact with manufacturers and dealers to maintain prices of medicines, particularly of life-saving drugs.

He said that SOPs regarding coronavirus containment must be followed at industries and shops and availability of masks, sanitizers, and protective measures including social distancing would be mandatory at workplaces. In case of violation, action would be taken in accordance with law, he warned.