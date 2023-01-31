UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary GB Along With School Children Visits Safe City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani, along with school children, visited the command and control centre of Federal Capital's Safe City Project, and was briefed about its functioning and role in improving the security of the city.

The Safe City Project was envisioned to introduce technology led policing to make security of Capital City as a model of excellence.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, along with senior officers, welcomed the chief secretary and the school children, here on Tuesday.

The delegation was given a complete tour of Safe City Islamabad, including the command and control centre and the centralized system of the project. They were also briefed about modern cameras, smart cars and monitoring system.

As per the vision of the prime minister and following the directions of the Interior Minister, the IGP said, the Safe City Islamabad had been upgraded and the project was helping to ensure modern policing in the city.

He said the project was playing an important role in combating crime and assisting various wings in policing affairs, including the operations and monitoring center, emergency control center, dispatch control center, e-challan system and 'Pukar-15' helpline.

"The Eagle Squad has been linked to Safe City. The emergency services have been brought together under one roof while major shopping centers, toll plazas, hotels and motels have also been connected with Safe City, besides the extension of its services in different parts of the city", he added.

It was told that facial recognition cameras had been installed at the entry and exit points of the city.

The IGP said there had been a significant reduction in the violation of traffic rules, and fatal accidents in Islamabad had decreased due to monitoring through safe city cameras.

Dr Akbar informed the delegation that thousands of complaints of citizens had been resolved through 'Pukar-15' helpline. "In addition, investigation officers visit Safe City to obtain video evidence of cases under investigation." He further said that Safe City cameras were playing an important role in preventing crimes and bringing criminals to justice, improving the transparency and quality of investigations.

Mohiuddin Wani appreciated the use of modern technology in the Safe City project, and praised the performance of the Islamabad Police. He said that quick response to emergency calls and providing assistance to the affected people through 'Pukar-15' is commendable.

He acknowledged the importance of the project and said that all sections of Safe City Islamabad were playing a very important role to make Islamabad the safest city, maintain law and order and guide the law enforcement agencies.

