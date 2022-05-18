UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary -GB Calls Out For Effective Tourism Policy

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohi-ud-Din Wani said on Wednesday that the first priority of the government was to promote tourism and he would personally oversee all the efforts taken in this regard

In an official letter to the tourism department and all the administrative officers he(Chief Secretary) has clearly directed them to give good publicity to all the districts of Gilgit-Baltistan and expedite efforts in promotion of tourism in the valley and provide facilities to the tourists. Keeping in mind the importance of tourism and its dividends, the CS had stressed in the letter that the first step to be taken in this regard was to publicize the tourism opportunities in GB.

He directed the deputy commissioners of all the districts to identify ten places and festivals of their respective districts which were considered most attractive and easily accessible.

The CS said that high quality videos of scenic atmosphere in Gilgit-Baltistan should be made using modern photographic equipment.

Moreover, letter further suggested that the video should start with the official logo and all the wild animals and plants in the district should be photographed.

Besides, it was also stated in the letter that apart from this video, each deputy commissioner would make an excellent tourism pamphlet of his respective district.

Mohi-ud-Din Wani taking keen interest in the matter further instructed that the videos and pamphlets should reach his office within a week and if they were given formal approval, they could be widely distributed and disseminated.

