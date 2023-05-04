Chief Secretary GB condemn teacher killing incident Khuram Agency

Chief Secretary GB strongly condemned the killing of 8 teachers at Khuram Agency and termed a cowardly act on innocent people

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary GB strongly condemned the killing of 8 teachers at Khuram Agency and termed a cowardly act on innocent people.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the heinous act of violence that claimed the lives of 8 teachers in Kuram Agency today, said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement. He said "My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims during this difficult time".

"No words can adequately express the pain and loss that such a tragedy brings,It is a senseless act of violence that leaves a lasting impact on the entire community, he added.

He said the loss of these dedicated educators is a blow to the education system and the progress of the nation as a whole.

"We must stand together in condemning this act of violence and work towards creating a safer, more peaceful society where such tragedies can be prevented, CS GB said. Adding that may the memories of those lost be a source of strength and inspiration for those left behind, and may they find solace in the love and support of their family and friends.