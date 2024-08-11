Chief Secretary GB conducts on-site assessment of flood-affected Rahimabad Nullah

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmad Mirza here on Sunday undertook a comprehensive on-site visit to Rahimabad Nullah which was severely impacted by recent flooding. The purpose of the visit was to assess the extent of the damage, review ongoing rehabilitation efforts and provide strategic guidance to relevant stakeholders.

During the visit, the chief secretary was accompanied by Secretary Irrigation and Water Management Azam Khan, Director General Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority Shuja Alam, Commissioner Gilgit Division Kamal Khan and concerned officials.

Commissioner Gilgit Division Kamal Khan presented a detailed briefing on the situation, highlighting the severe impact of recent flooding on low-lying areas, including the irrigation channel. He said that emergency measures were being taken by the district administration and relevant departments to restore the irrigation channel and provide clean water to the affected population.

Local community leaders requested the chief secretary to develop a long-term flood protection strategy for low-lying areas, including infrastructure rehabilitation.

In response, the chief secretary issued directives to the concerned departments to take concrete steps to select pre-qualified contractors for emergency works to facilitate immediate rehabilitation in flood-affected areas, provide clean water including restoring the irrigation channel in Rahimabad Nullah, to address the problems faced by the people, and address other pressing issues faced by the Rahimabad community including infrastructure damage and socio-economic impacts.

He emphasized the need for coordinated and effective action to support affected communities, reiterating the government's commitment to providing all necessary assistance to mitigate the impact of the floods.