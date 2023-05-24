Chief Secretary GB meets representatives of Line Departments

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The representatives of various line departments gathered to meet Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, along with Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Services, Secretary Law, Secretary Services, and Secretary Education.

In an official statement from CS GB office, it was informed that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the concerns and grievances of the departments and find viable solutions to address them effectively.

"The forum provided a platform for representatives from key line departments including Planning & Development (P&D), education, Health, Power, Works, food, Social Welfare, and CMIT, among others, to present their issues and challenges". The Chief Secretary, heading the forum, attentively listened to their concerns and found them to be genuine and deserving attention.

As a result of the constructive dialogue, the following decisions were made in the meeting: 1.Competent officers from various departments such as school Education, Higher Education, Health, Power, and PWD will be designated as Additional Secretaries Technical and Deputy Secretaries Technical at their respective secretariats. This re-designation will grant them the status of civil servants and provide them with perks and privileges similar to cadre officers. Their valuable expertise will play a crucial role in policy-making processes.

2.The case for the creation of a technical cadre within the secretariat will be initiated, presenting the proposal to the appropriate competent forum.

Recognizing the technical capabilities of officers, it is understood that their presence within the secretariat can greatly contribute to the effective functioning of their respective departments.

3.Officers from the PWD and Power Department will be sent for MCMC (Mid-Career Management Course) and SMC (Senior Management Course) training alongside cadre officers. This initiative aims to enhance their professional skills and leadership capabilities.

4.The ACS (Additional Chief Secretary), Secretary Health, and Secretary Law will collaboratively formulate recommendations for the creation of the post of Director General (DG) within the line departments. This proposal will be accompanied by a well-structured package outlining the roles, responsibilities, and required qualifications for the position.

5.The senior most officer of the P&D will be re-designated as Secretary P&D.

"The decisions made by the forum under the leadership of the Chief Secretary reflect a commitment to address the concerns of line department representatives" said official statement.

By providing opportunities for professional growth and recognizing the value of technical expertise, the government aims to strengthen policy-making processes and ultimately improve the delivery of services to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.