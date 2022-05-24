UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary GB Visits SCO Software Technology Park

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohiud Din Wani on Tuesday visited the SCO Software Technology Park and Incubation Center in Gilgit.

During his visit, he witnessed various start-ups and interacted with entrepreneurs and freelancers. He assured them of his full support and motivated them to pursue the GB dream of transforming the region by making it a hub of technology.

