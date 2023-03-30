Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mahuddin Ahmad Wani Ahmad Wani visits NUST

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mahuddin Ahmad Wani visited National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST). Pro Rector Research, Innovation and Commercialisation - AVM Dr Rizwan Riaz SI (M) briefed him about NUST and possible areas of collaboration around incubation, sustainability initiatives in GB, digital solutions for monitoring and reporting,etc were discussed,read a press release from CS GB office.

CS GB was also given a brief tour of NSTP and SINES. Principal School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS) - AVM Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Principal School of Interdisciplinary Engineering & Sciences (SINES) - Dr Hammad Cheema, A/Director National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) - Mr Emmad Ahsan and GM Placements - Ms Arooba Gillani were also present during the briefing.

The Chief Secretary GB on spot took the decision of inviting the experts and Secretaries from GoGB to NUST for collaboration in various domains.

The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow wherein plan of action will be formulated regarding NUST's collaboration with GoGB in monitoring the forestation in Gilgit Baltistan along with providing necessary guidance in improving it. Moreover, NUST will also play its part in connecting Software IT parks of GB with different startups, IT Companies and NSTP.

Further, NUST will aid GoGB in making the efforts of GoGB towards improvement of Mental Health more streamlined by introducing technology as a means of tracking and improving the outreach. Also, NUST will make key efforts in improving the early disaster detection system that is in place in GB through use of technology and expertise which will result in overall betterment of the system.