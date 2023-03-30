Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani , others visit NUST

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani and a group of provincial secretaries visited the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Islamabad on Thursday.

On the occasion, Pro-Rector (Research, Innovation and Commercialization) Mr Rizwan Riaz and faculty members of the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS) briefed the team.

Ongoing projects undertaken by NUST were presented to the GB team in various areas of technology, the use of artificial intelligence in agriculture, forestry, education, vehicle monitoring and recognition and the use of data analytics in broadcast television and social media.

Chief Secretary GB apprised the officials of NUST regarding various initiatives taken by the government of GB for the introduction of information technology.

A number of IT Parks have been established in GB which will henceforth work in joint collaboration with NUST.

NUST will also impart training to various start-ups in GB and help train students in primary schools via boot camps on AI and entrepreneurship.

Both sides agreed to hold a start-up expo in GB after Eid.

The expo will bring together local and national start-ups. NUST will extend cooperation to the government of GB in terms of the development of school management system. Lincoln Corners will also be established in schools and colleges of GB through mutual cooperation.

Moreover, NUST will extend technical support for virtual tours of top tourist destinations, improvement in integrated pest management, the introduction of bio-fertilizer, collaboration in soil testing, avenues for solar-based dehydration for food preservation, the introduction of livestock monitoring, use of Internet of Things (IOTs) for agriculture and livestock, undertaking forest monitoring, estimation of water resources, monitoring of urban air quality as well as the use of data analytics for broadcast and social media were also agreed.

A team of technical experts from NUST will visit GB in the near future to materialize the decisions, which will be hosted by the government of GB. Letter of Understanding in this regard will be signed between the government of GB and NUST.