UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani , Others Visit NUST

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani , others visit NUST

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani and a group of provincial secretaries visited the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Islamabad on Thursday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani and a group of provincial secretaries visited the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Islamabad on Thursday.

On the occasion, Pro-Rector (Research, Innovation and Commercialization) Mr Rizwan Riaz and faculty members of the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS) briefed the team.

Ongoing projects undertaken by NUST were presented to the GB team in various areas of technology, the use of artificial intelligence in agriculture, forestry, education, vehicle monitoring and recognition and the use of data analytics in broadcast television and social media.

Chief Secretary GB apprised the officials of NUST regarding various initiatives taken by the government of GB for the introduction of information technology.

A number of IT Parks have been established in GB which will henceforth work in joint collaboration with NUST.

NUST will also impart training to various start-ups in GB and help train students in primary schools via boot camps on AI and entrepreneurship.

Both sides agreed to hold a start-up expo in GB after Eid.

The expo will bring together local and national start-ups. NUST will extend cooperation to the government of GB in terms of the development of school management system. Lincoln Corners will also be established in schools and colleges of GB through mutual cooperation.

Moreover, NUST will extend technical support for virtual tours of top tourist destinations, improvement in integrated pest management, the introduction of bio-fertilizer, collaboration in soil testing, avenues for solar-based dehydration for food preservation, the introduction of livestock monitoring, use of Internet of Things (IOTs) for agriculture and livestock, undertaking forest monitoring, estimation of water resources, monitoring of urban air quality as well as the use of data analytics for broadcast and social media were also agreed.

A team of technical experts from NUST will visit GB in the near future to materialize the decisions, which will be hosted by the government of GB. Letter of Understanding in this regard will be signed between the government of GB and NUST.

Related Topics

Islamabad Internet Technology Education Water Social Media Agriculture Visit Vehicle Lincoln Tours National University TV From Government Top

Recent Stories

PM expresses condolences on demise of veteran jour ..

PM expresses condolences on demise of veteran journalist Mumtaz Tahir

20 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh inaugurates Saylani's Ramazan Bacha ..

Governor Sindh inaugurates Saylani's Ramazan Bachat Bazar

20 minutes ago
 Senator Fauzia Arshad stresses attention on educat ..

Senator Fauzia Arshad stresses attention on education of children

22 minutes ago
 BRICS Working on New Form of Currency - State Duma ..

BRICS Working on New Form of Currency - State Duma Deputy Chairman

20 minutes ago
 US Taking Increasingly Aggressive Steps to Keep It ..

US Taking Increasingly Aggressive Steps to Keep Its Former Clout - Brazil's Work ..

20 minutes ago
 White House Says Russia Seeking to Send Delegation ..

White House Says Russia Seeking to Send Delegation to DPRK for Arms Deal

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.