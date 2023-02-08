Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani visit district Shigar and found the health infrastructure in dilapidated condition

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani visited the district Shigar of Baltistan division on Wednesday. During the visit to various educational and health facilities, he found the health infrastructure in a dilapidated condition because no lady doctor was posted in RHC Shigar due to which women of the district were suffering

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani visited the district Shigar of Baltistan division on Wednesday. During the visit to various educational and health facilities, he found the health infrastructure in a dilapidated condition because no lady doctor was posted in RHC Shigar due to which women of the district were suffering.

Lady doctors move out of this district due to one reason or the other.

Today on the orders of Chief Secretary GB six lady doctors have been posted to district Shigar and a duty roster has been issued for them.