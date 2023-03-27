UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani Calls On UNICEF Country Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani calls on UNICEF Country Director

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani called on the Country Director of UNICEF to discuss different interventions undertaken by GB Government and how can UNICEF help it in the mother and child health and ECD programme

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani called on the Country Director of UNICEF to discuss different interventions undertaken by GB Government and how can UNICEF help it in the mother and child health and ECD programme.

Wani said UNICEF will explore working in Gilgit-Baltistan to implement the WASH extension project in girls' school besides helping GB Government to work on Child and Mother health in remote areas through the provision of mobile labor and health clinics, UNICEF will also help GB to provide nutritional supplements to control the stunted growth in children.

