Chief secretary, IG Police visits city to inspect Ashura arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary, Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Friday said that strict security arrangements were in place to ensure public safety during Muharram-ul-Haram, especially on Ashura day across the province.

He said this while inspecting the main Ashura procession route in Rawalpindi. The CS reviewed security arrangements for gatherings and processions by visiting Imambargah Colonel® Maqbool Hussain and Imambargah Qadeemi along with Inspector General (IG) Police Dr Usman Anwar, Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Ahmed and members of district peace committee.

Zahid said that all possible steps had been taken to maintain law and order during Muharram while provincial ministers, district administrations, and police officials were present in the field and will remain present to maintain a peaceful atmosphere of religious harmony and cooperation.

He expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements of the Ashura day procession route and directed the administration to ensure the clearance of routes in case of rains.

Zahid also appreciated the role of peace committees and Ulema in maintaining religious harmony and said "Sectarian unity is the need of the hour".

The Chief Secretary and IG also reviewed the monitoring of processions at the control room established at the Municipal Corporation office.

The IG police on the occasion said that intelligence-based operations were being conducted to ensure fool-proof security during Muharram He informed that as many as 6,000 security personnel in Rawalpindi and more than 100,000 personnel in the province would provide security cover to processions and majlis of the province.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Kunwar Dilshad also visited the routes of Ashur processions.

He visited Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain, Qademi Imambargah, Madrasah Darul Uloom Raja Bazar and Fawara Chowk and reviewed the security arrangements, sanitation and other administrative matters.

The Advisor said that on the instructions of CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, all government resources were being utilized for the promotion of a peaceful atmosphere in Punjab.

He said that peace committees had been mobilized at the police station level while administrative officials were personally visiting sensitive places to maintain law and order situations.

The adviser said that scholars of all schools of thought and members of peace committees would be present along Ashura processions.

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Laiqat Ali Chatta, Regional Police Officer, Syed Khurram Ali, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, CPO and concerned officers were also present on the occasion.