Chief Secretary inaugurates anti polio campaign in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz here Friday inaugurated anti-polio campaign by administering vaccine to children below five years of age

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz here Friday inaugurated anti-polio campaign by administering vaccine to children below five years of age.

The Chief Secretary after vaccinating children said it was first time in six months that a full-fledged vaccination campaign has been launched across the province.

He admitted that carrying out the polio vaccination at a time when coronavirus has not been fully defeated would a big challenge.

The Chief Secretary said the provincial task force has completed all arrangements to make the campaign successful.

Dr Kazim said security arrangements for the vaccination teams have been finalized. The Chief Secretary said he will personally supervise the vaccination campaign to make it successful, adding wild polio cases have been significantly reduced.

Coordinator, Emergency Operation Center (EOC) for Polio Eradication, Abdul Basit said about 6.5 million children below the age of five years would be vaccinated till September 25 in the province.

As many as 28,528 teams have been constituted for the campaign, which include 25,410 mobile, 1,091 transit, 1,864 fixed and 163 roaming teams.

The performance of these teams would be monitored at union councils, tehsils and districts level by the special monitoring committees.

He said all resources has been provided to vaccination teams and negligence in duties would not be tolerated. Dr Abdul Basit urged parents to fully cooperate with the vaccination teams to make the campaign successful.

The Chief Secretary said continuation of academic activities in educational institutions under standard operating procedures (SOPs) of coronavirus was a big challenge. He said schools with two or more coronavirus cases would be closed. Dr Kazim said several schools have been closed over violation of SOPs and made it clear that violation of SOPs would not be tolerated.

The Chief Secretary highly lauded cooperation of traders, media and ulema in overcoming the challenge of coronavirus.