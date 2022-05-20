UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Inaugurates DRCC In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Chief secretary inaugurates DRCC in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Friday inaugurated the District Resource and Communication Centre (DRCC) at the Deputy Commissioner Office, Abbottabad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that DRCC would play an instrumental role in keeping the district administration connected to their citizens round-the-clock through telephone lines, wireless communication network and social media platforms.

The centre will also provide surveillance facility to ensure law and order.

