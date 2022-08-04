UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Inaugurates KP Prosecution Academy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Chief Secretary inaugurates KP Prosecution Academy

Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash alongwith Inspector General of Police KP, Moazzam Jah Ansari, U.S. Embassy's International Narcotics and Law Director Lori Antolinez and UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Knut Ostby inaugurated KP Prosecution Academy(KPPA) at Mira Kachori here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash alongwith Inspector General of Police KP, Moazzam Jah Ansari, U.S. Embassy's International Narcotics and Law Director Lori Antolinez and UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Knut Ostby inaugurated KP Prosecution Academy(KPPA) at Mira Kachori here on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash applauded the joint effort of KP Government, United States, UNDP, and Prosecution Directorate to improve prosecution service.

He said that "Prosecution is an important component of criminal justice chain and a prerequisite for an equitable criminal justice system. This academy would help strengthen criminal justice system by contributing to professional growth of present and future prosecutors and legal professionals in Pakistan." Lori Antolinez congratulated KP government and UNDP on this important initiative and said that these efforts pave the way for effective and efficient delivery of justice in KP through training of professional cadre of prosecutors.

UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Knut Ostby highlighted that the design and construction of academy also meets needs of women prosecutors and legal professionals.

"Increasing women's representation in rule of law institutions is integral to equitable justice service delivery in Pakistan. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure an enabling environment for women", he said and added that KP Prosecution Academy has a dedicated women's wing with a hostel and a daycare facility. We hope these efforts will also encourage more women to join the legal profession."Addressing the ceremony Director General Prosecution Department, Mukhtiar Ahmad said that Pakistan's first of its kind KPPA was constructed at a cost of 1.9 USD a over 50 Kanal of land (6.25 Acres) allocated by provincial government.

He said that KPPA is equipped with a modern training facility, administration block, conference, meeting halls, dedicated monitoring and research rooms, computer labs, auditoriums, libraries and a residential compound.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police United States United States Dollars Criminals Women Undp Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

India's delimitation commission meant to disempowe ..

India's delimitation commission meant to disempower, disenfranchise Kashmiris: K ..

3 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed in AJK on Friday

Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed in AJK on Friday

3 minutes ago
 CTD introduces helpline 080011111

CTD introduces helpline 080011111

3 minutes ago
 Pope names nurse who 'saved my life' as personal a ..

Pope names nurse who 'saved my life' as personal aide

3 minutes ago
 China launches terrestrial ecosystem carbon monito ..

China launches terrestrial ecosystem carbon monitoring satellite

7 minutes ago
 FS, Dutch envoy discuss bilateral ties

FS, Dutch envoy discuss bilateral ties

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.