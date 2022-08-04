Chief Secretary inaugurates KP Prosecution Academy

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash alongwith Inspector General of Police KP, Moazzam Jah Ansari, U.S. Embassy's International Narcotics and Law Director Lori Antolinez and UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Knut Ostby inaugurated KP Prosecution Academy(KPPA) at Mira Kachori here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash alongwith Inspector General of Police KP, Moazzam Jah Ansari, U.S. Embassy's International Narcotics and Law Director Lori Antolinez and UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Knut Ostby inaugurated KP Prosecution Academy(KPPA) at Mira Kachori here on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash applauded the joint effort of KP Government, United States, UNDP, and Prosecution Directorate to improve prosecution service.

He said that "Prosecution is an important component of criminal justice chain and a prerequisite for an equitable criminal justice system. This academy would help strengthen criminal justice system by contributing to professional growth of present and future prosecutors and legal professionals in Pakistan." Lori Antolinez congratulated KP government and UNDP on this important initiative and said that these efforts pave the way for effective and efficient delivery of justice in KP through training of professional cadre of prosecutors.

UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Knut Ostby highlighted that the design and construction of academy also meets needs of women prosecutors and legal professionals.

"Increasing women's representation in rule of law institutions is integral to equitable justice service delivery in Pakistan. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure an enabling environment for women", he said and added that KP Prosecution Academy has a dedicated women's wing with a hostel and a daycare facility. We hope these efforts will also encourage more women to join the legal profession."Addressing the ceremony Director General Prosecution Department, Mukhtiar Ahmad said that Pakistan's first of its kind KPPA was constructed at a cost of 1.9 USD a over 50 Kanal of land (6.25 Acres) allocated by provincial government.

He said that KPPA is equipped with a modern training facility, administration block, conference, meeting halls, dedicated monitoring and research rooms, computer labs, auditoriums, libraries and a residential compound.