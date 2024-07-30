Chief Secretary Inaugurates Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah inaugurated the Commissioner Karachi Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign by planting a sapling here on Tuesday.

This campaign will run from July 30 to August 31, during which 200,000 trees will be planted in the city. The Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah said that the Primary objective of this campaign was to encourage people to plant as many trees as possible.

He mentioned that environmental change is the biggest challenge of this century, with Pakistan being one of the most affected countries by climate change.

Planting trees will help mitigate its negative impacts. He further emphasized that the goal of the campaign is not only to plant trees but also to ensure their growth and care so they become fully grown trees.

He urged government departments and civil society to actively participate in the tree plantation campaign.

He directed the initiation of an awareness campaign about the environmental and economic benefits of tree plantation. He emphasized that all segments of society need to play a coordinated role in the protection and promotion of forests.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi informed the Chief Secretary that 200,000 trees will be planted in various parts of the city during the campaign. He added that the responsibility of caring for the planted trees has been assigned to the relevant departments to ensure their growth.

During this campaign, the Commissioner of Karachi, the Secretary of Forests, the Secretary of Environment, the Deputy Commissioner of South, and other officially also planted trees, reflecting the official support for this initiative.