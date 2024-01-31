Chief secretary inspects Central Jail

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman visited Central Jail Kot Lakhpat on Wednesday to check the facilities being provided to prisoners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman visited Central Jail Kot Lakhpat on Wednesday to check the facilities being provided to prisoners.

He inspected the jail hospital, vocational centre and food preparation room, and issued necessary instructions on-the-spot. He said quality food and sanitation were basic needs of prisoners. He said that reforms were under way to improve the condition of prisons across the province, adding that provision of video call, internet and e-library facilities to prisoners was a laudable initiative.

The chief secretary asked the Prisons Department to improve procedure of prisoners’ meeting with their families and pay special attention to provision of technical training to the inmates. He appreciated the quality of carpets made by prisoners in jail.

IGP Prisons Farooq Nazir briefed the chief secretary about the measures being taken for welfare of prisoners. Home Secretary Shakeel Ahmad and officers of the Prisons Department were also present.