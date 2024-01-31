Open Menu

Chief Secretary Inspects Central Jail

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 07:33 PM

Chief secretary inspects Central Jail

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman visited Central Jail Kot Lakhpat on Wednesday to check the facilities being provided to prisoners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman visited Central Jail Kot Lakhpat on Wednesday to check the facilities being provided to prisoners.

He inspected the jail hospital, vocational centre and food preparation room, and issued necessary instructions on-the-spot. He said quality food and sanitation were basic needs of prisoners. He said that reforms were under way to improve the condition of prisons across the province, adding that provision of video call, internet and e-library facilities to prisoners was a laudable initiative.

The chief secretary asked the Prisons Department to improve procedure of prisoners’ meeting with their families and pay special attention to provision of technical training to the inmates. He appreciated the quality of carpets made by prisoners in jail.

IGP Prisons Farooq Nazir briefed the chief secretary about the measures being taken for welfare of prisoners. Home Secretary Shakeel Ahmad and officers of the Prisons Department were also present.

Related Topics

Internet Punjab Jail Shakeel

Recent Stories

Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehensi ..

Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehension: Federal Minister for Relig ..

14 minutes ago
 Tharparkar 7th world largest desert faces scarcity ..

Tharparkar 7th world largest desert faces scarcity of water

14 minutes ago
 Macron calls for a less regulated Europe

Macron calls for a less regulated Europe

14 minutes ago
 No public gatherings allowed without prior permiss ..

No public gatherings allowed without prior permission: DC

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communica ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Sha ..

16 minutes ago
 Applied research to attract funding for universiti ..

Applied research to attract funding for universities: PHEC Chairman

16 minutes ago
Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza

Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza

16 minutes ago
 5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins

5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins

14 minutes ago
 Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris

Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris

14 minutes ago
 PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of S ..

PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

16 minutes ago
 Country economy could be stabilized by strengtheni ..

Country economy could be stabilized by strengthening industrial sector

14 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to host UNCCD's largest COP-16 moot i ..

Saudi Arabia to host UNCCD's largest COP-16 moot in Riyadh this year

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan