Chief Secretary inspects newly established LRBT Free Eye Center in Nasirabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) : Balochistan Chief Secretary, Capt (Retd) Fazeel Asghar inspected a newly established Layton RahmatUllah Benevolent Trust (LRBT) free eye care center in Dera Murad Jamali during his visit of Nasirabad district.

He visited various sections of the center and reviewed provision of treatment facilities being extended to the patients there, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Incharge LRBT, Dr Saeed Khan briefed Fazeel Asghar about the services regarding the patients suffering from various eye ailments.

He said that LRBT believed in serving patients free of cost with modern technology without any discrimination.

He said, "The phaco eye surgeries and laser treatment of the diabetes and hypertension patients would also be started in near future."Chief Secretary appreciated the services of LRBT for providing such treatment facilities to the needy eye patients in the area.