UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary Inspects Newly Established LRBT Free Eye Center In Nasirabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:34 PM

Chief Secretary inspects newly established LRBT Free Eye Center in Nasirabad

Balochistan Chief Secretary, Capt (Retd) Fazeel Asghar inspected a newly established Layton RahmatUllah Benevolent Trust (LRBT) free eye care center in Dera Murad Jamali during his visit of Nasirabad district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Balochistan Chief Secretary, Capt (Retd) Fazeel Asghar inspected a newly established Layton RahmatUllah Benevolent Trust (LRBT) free eye care center in Dera Murad Jamali during his visit of Nasirabad district.

He visited various sections of the center and reviewed provision of treatment facilities being extended to the patients there, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Incharge LRBT, Dr Saeed Khan briefed Fazeel Asghar about the services regarding the patients suffering from various eye ailments.

He said that LRBT believed in serving patients free of cost with modern technology without any discrimination.

He said, "The phaco eye surgeries and laser treatment of the diabetes and hypertension patients would also be started in near future."Chief Secretary appreciated the services of LRBT for providing such treatment facilities to the needy eye patients in the area.

Related Topics

Balochistan Technology Visit Nasirabad Dera Murad Jamali From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Law Minister Farogh Naseem resigns

28 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed launches &#039;UAE Jobs Bank&#03 ..

35 minutes ago

Medicines, vaccine of Hepatitis available at 61 ce ..

2 minutes ago

11 killed, 31 injured as coach plunges into ravine ..

2 minutes ago

Russia eyes further military cooperation with Turk ..

2 minutes ago

Lockdown Lifted at White House, US Capitol After S ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.