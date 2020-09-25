UrduPoint.com
Chief Secretary Inspects Various Sections Of DHQ Hospital Tank

Chief Secretary inspects various sections of DHQ hospital Tank

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr.Kazim Niaz in his two-day visit to the district Tank visited Christian Hospital Tank and District Headquarters Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr.Kazim Niaz in his two-day visit to the district Tank visited Christian Hospital Tank and District Headquarters Hospital .

He inspected various wards of the hospital and inquire about health of admitted patients.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Alamgir and District Heath Officer Wali Muhammad briefed him about heath facilities being given at the District Headquarters Hospital.

Chief Secretary paid a detailed visit to various sections of the hospital and inspected cleanliness of wards, sanitation situation, staff attendance and various important issues .

More Stories From Pakistan

