UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary Instructs Concerned Officials To Provide Dog-bite Injection In Province's Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:19 PM

Chief Secretary instructs concerned officials to provide dog-bite injection in province's hospitals

Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (retired) Fazil Asghar on Friday took notice of absence of dog -bite vaccinations in respective of hospitals throughout province for safety of people and asked all concerned officials to submit reports within one week in this matter

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (retired) Fazil Asghar on Friday took notice of absence of dog -bite vaccinations in respective of hospitals throughout province for safety of people and asked all concerned officials to submit reports within one week in this matter.

He directed all districts administrators including administrator Metropolitan Corporation Quetta to take measures to provide dog-bite injections to entire hospitals on immediately basis and also instructed concerned officials to launch special campaign against stray dogs in all districts for ensuring protection of people.

He took notice in this regard after coming reports of 10 children that they had been bitten by stray dogs in Pishin and Killa Abdullah district.

Chief Secretary ordered entire districts administration to ensure dog-bite injections and other medicines in respective hospitals and asked all concerned departments to submit assignment reports in one week in this regard.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Pishin All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs meeting of EAD&#039;s Boar ..

21 minutes ago

SIBF sets Guinness World Record

36 minutes ago

Punjab okays uplift schemes in PDWP forum

1 minute ago

Russian Borey-A Class Nuclear Sub Conducts Anti-Su ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan foils Indian conspiracy by completing Ka ..

1 minute ago

Top UN Court Says Has Jurisdiction to Hear Case Br ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.