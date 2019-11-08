(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (retired) Fazil Asghar on Friday took notice of absence of dog -bite vaccinations in respective of hospitals throughout province for safety of people and asked all concerned officials to submit reports within one week in this matter.

He directed all districts administrators including administrator Metropolitan Corporation Quetta to take measures to provide dog-bite injections to entire hospitals on immediately basis and also instructed concerned officials to launch special campaign against stray dogs in all districts for ensuring protection of people.

He took notice in this regard after coming reports of 10 children that they had been bitten by stray dogs in Pishin and Killa Abdullah district.

Chief Secretary ordered entire districts administration to ensure dog-bite injections and other medicines in respective hospitals and asked all concerned departments to submit assignment reports in one week in this regard.