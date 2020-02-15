UrduPoint.com
Chief Secretary Instructs For Action Against Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 08:48 PM

Chief Secretary instructs for action against profiteers

Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Captain (retd) Fazeel Asghar Saturday said the government has decided for activation of district price control committees to monitor and ensure availability of essential commodities at affordable price for common men

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Captain (retd) Fazeel Asghar Saturday said the government has decided for activation of district price control committees to monitor and ensure availability of essential commodities at affordable price for common men.

He also ordered officials concerned to ensure purchasing of wheat as soon as possible, saying, no negligence would be tolerated in that regard. The public could not be left at the mercy of profiteers.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review price control mechanism, wheat purchasing matters and other affairs. The meeting among others was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home, Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Industries Saleh Muhammad Nasar and other relevant senior officials, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The CS said the provincial government was taking each and every step to provide all basic facilities to masses and price control committees would be made more functional in order to control unexceptional inflation in the areas.

He said stern action would be taken against mafias and profiteers, saying quality of edibles should also be ensured.

He directed the officials concerned to visit the market to take sample of selling general goods and to send them laboratories for checking of quality in order to discourage selling of substandard things from markets.

