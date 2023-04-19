UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Instructs Officials To Remain In Their Respective Districts On Eid Holidays

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Chief Secretary instructs officials to remain in their respective districts on Eid holidays

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan has strictly instructed all Divisional Commissioners, DIGs of Police, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Assistant Commissioners of the province to remain present in their respective divisions/districts and Tehsil headquarters during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

In the announcement issued by the office of the Chief Secretary Balochistan on Wednesday, it has been further stated that during the Eid-ul Fitr holidays from April 21 to April 25, 2023, no request for leave of any kind will be taken into consideration by all these officers except those of an extremely necessary nature.

