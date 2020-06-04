UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary Instructs To Seal Two Private Banks Over Violation Of SOPs In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:01 PM

Chief Secretary instructs to seal two private Banks over violation of SOPs in Quetta

Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Capt (retd) Fazeel Asghar paid a surprise visit the city and instructed to the complete closure of two private banks on Jinnah Road for non-implementation of standard operating productive (SOPs) and precautionary measures given by the government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Capt (retd) Fazeel Asghar paid a surprise visit the city and instructed to the complete closure of two private banks on Jinnah Road for non-implementation of standard operating productive (SOPs) and precautionary measures given by the government.

He was accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary Home Hafiz Abdul Basit, Commissioner Quetta Division Usman Ali Khan, DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema and Deputy Commissioner Quetta Aurangzeb Badeni.

The Chief Secretary also issued directives to seal a restaurant at Tughi Road over violation of SOPs saying that if hotels, private departments and shopkeepers do not act upon on preventive measures, effects of coronavirus would be remained in the areas, saying that we have to be careful and we could defeat the coronavirus by the implementation of government's precautionary measures against it.

"People are not adopting precautions steps so, therefore, the corona cases were being spread rapidly among the public in the areas of the province", he said, urging masses that they should follow precautionary measures to control the spread of coronavirus which was becoming alarm situation in the area.

He said that he would continue similar visits in future in order to ensure the implementation of SOPs so that the lives of people would be saved from the deadly virus.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Visit Road Abdul Razzaq From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, 32 ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet forms team to study provision of water ..

1 hour ago

President condoles with families of MPA Shaukar Ma ..

5 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 279,900 cuse ..

5 minutes ago

IS Terror Group Claims Responsibility for Kabul Mo ..

5 minutes ago

Upcoming Time Magazine Cover to Commemorate Death ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.