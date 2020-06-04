Chief Secretary instructs to seal two private Banks over violation of SOPs in Quetta

Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Capt (retd) Fazeel Asghar paid a surprise visit the city and instructed to the complete closure of two private banks on Jinnah Road for non-implementation of standard operating productive (SOPs) and precautionary measures given by the government

He was accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary Home Hafiz Abdul Basit, Commissioner Quetta Division Usman Ali Khan, DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema and Deputy Commissioner Quetta Aurangzeb Badeni.

The Chief Secretary also issued directives to seal a restaurant at Tughi Road over violation of SOPs saying that if hotels, private departments and shopkeepers do not act upon on preventive measures, effects of coronavirus would be remained in the areas, saying that we have to be careful and we could defeat the coronavirus by the implementation of government's precautionary measures against it.

"People are not adopting precautions steps so, therefore, the corona cases were being spread rapidly among the public in the areas of the province", he said, urging masses that they should follow precautionary measures to control the spread of coronavirus which was becoming alarm situation in the area.

He said that he would continue similar visits in future in order to ensure the implementation of SOPs so that the lives of people would be saved from the deadly virus.