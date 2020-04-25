Chief Secretary Jawad Malik calls on Chief Minister Buzdar

The newly appointed Chief Secretary Punjab, Jawad Rafique Malik called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister's office here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The newly appointed Chief Secretary Punjab, Jawad Rafique Malik called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister's office here on Saturday.

During the meeting Usman Buzdar Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government has promoted transparency and merit at every level.

He stressed that there was a dire need to carry out official obligations and duties wholeheartedly for the redressal of all public grievances and matters.

He observed that effective measures were being taken to deal with coronavirus pandemic, and the priority of the government was to prevent the spread of corona outbreak.

Chief Minister said instructions were issued for crackdown against all those involved in artificial price-hike. Administrative officers should continue to take action against hoarders and profiteers,he said.

At the outset of the meeting Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for Jawad Malik as a new Chief Secretary Punjab. Principle Secretary to CM Punjab Iftikhar Ali was also present on the occasion.