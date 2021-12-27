UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal For Action Against Illegal Hunting

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Monday said that strict action should be taken against the illegal hunting of animals and birds

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Monday said that strict action should be taken against the illegal hunting of animals and birds.

While presiding over a meeting at Commissioner Office here today, he said that the protection of wildlife was our collective responsibility and no concession should be made to illegal hunters. He said that any delay in the completion of development projects would not be tolerated.

He said that district administrations should ensure the elimination of corruption from the revenue system. He said that Deputy Commissioners should take legal actions against people found involved in corrupt practices. He said that the auction process at fruits and vegetable markets should be monitored properly.

He said"Coronavirus vaccination campaign is a national responsibility and the given targets should be achieved soon.

"Chief Secretary said that the online monitoring of fertilizer stocks and supply should be done in a proper manner.Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He told that 686 development projects are underway in the Bahawalpur division. He told that seven check posts have been set up to check smuggling. He told that as many as 900 tonnes of smuggled wheat has been seized.

Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer Shair Akbar briefed the meeting about the law and order situation in the division. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar, Deputy Commissioners of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Bahawalnagar districts, and other concerned officers.

