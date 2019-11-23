UrduPoint.com
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directs Regular Availability Of Edibles On Prescribed Rates

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 07:00 PM

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Karim Niaz on Saturday directed the district administration to ensure regular availability of vegetables and all other food items to people on prescribed rates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Karim Niaz on Saturday directed the district administration to ensure regular availability of vegetables and all other food items to people on prescribed rates.

He said this during a surprise visit to Kissan market here. He also reviewed provision of facilities pertaining to sale and purchase of fruits and other daily use commodities.

Secretary Relief Mohammed Abid Majeed, Secretary Agriculture Mohammed Israr Khan, Commissioner Peshawar Shahab Ali Shah and others high ranking officers were also present during the visit.

Dr. Kazim said artificial price hike, hoarding and adulteration in food items should be strictly checked and steps should be to provide needed facilities to people.

He directed strict action against elements responsible for price hike and said the administration should keep a check in markets to minimize chances of consumers' exploitation.

