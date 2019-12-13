Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz inaugurates anti-polio drive

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz here Friday inaugurated anti-polio campaign at Police Services Hospital by vaccinating drops to a baby girl

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz here Friday inaugurated anti-polio campaign at Police Services Hospital by vaccinating drops to a baby girl.

The formal start of the five-day anti-polio campaign will take place from Monday, December 16 during which 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be covered. Deputy Commissioner, Ali Asghar was also present on the occasion.

During the campaign 6.7 million children would be vaccinated against the crippling disease for which 22825 teams have been constituted.

The Chief Secretary on this occasion urged upon the parents not to listen to any rumor and vaccinate their children positively to save them from becoming handicap. He said all shortcomings in anti-polio drive would be overcome to make the campaign successful.

During the current year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed 72 new cases of polio virus as Bannu district with highest 54 numbers of the virus attack.