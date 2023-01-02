Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash for effective price control mechanism

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 08:28 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Monday directed the concerned quarters to make the price control mechanism more effective and ensure availability of essential commodities in the markets.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting on price control at Civil Secretariat here. Administrative secretaries of Home, food and Agriculture department, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Director General Livestock and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

In the meeting, prices of essential commodities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were compared with other provinces. The forum said that the increase in prices of certain essential items was due to prevailing inflation across the country.

Secretary Food apprised the meeting that there was sufficient wheat stock available and uninterrupted supply of flour was also ensured in the markets.

He added that five thousand metric tons of wheat was daily released to flour mills and subsidised flour at Rs 1295 per 20 kg bag was available at registered dealers.

The meeting was told that the recent increase in price of chickens was due to shortage of chicken feed at the national level. It was further informed that in the month of December, 84456 units were inspected under regulatory inspections regarding implementation of the government rate list. Upon violation of relevant laws, a fine of Rs.15.88 million was imposed, 93 persons were booked, 1084 persons were arrested, 2548 units were sealed and warning notices were issued to 13900.

