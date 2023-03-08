UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imdadullah Bosal Chairs Meeting On Essential Commodity Availability During Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imdadullah Bosal chairs meeting on essential commodity availability during Ramazan

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imdadullah Bosal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the availability of essential commodities in the markets and the purchase of wheat during Holly month of Ramadan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imdadullah Bosal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the availability of essential commodities in the markets and the purchase of wheat during Holly month of Ramadan.

Secretary Interior, Food, Finance, Municipalities, Livestock, Industries, Director PMRU and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary emphasized the need to ensure the provision of food items to citizens at official prices during Ramadan, and urged for effective monitoring of markets to prevent hoarding.

The officials were also briefed on the current stock of wheat in the province and the annual requirements.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Market Wheat Ramadan

Recent Stories

ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativit ..

ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativity Awards

15 minutes ago
 Dubai WoodShow exhibitors showcase latest trends, ..

Dubai WoodShow exhibitors showcase latest trends, tech in wood and woodworking i ..

45 minutes ago
 Women diplomats lauded for serving country with le ..

Women diplomats lauded for serving country with leadership, professionalism

27 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to provide women equal opportuni ..

Govt taking steps to provide women equal opportunities: Khetran

27 minutes ago
 Women role significant in crop production; produce ..

Women role significant in crop production; produce half food in developing world ..

27 minutes ago
 Minister, secretary co-chair poultry association m ..

Minister, secretary co-chair poultry association meeting

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.