Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imdadullah Bosal chairs meeting on essential commodity availability during Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imdadullah Bosal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the availability of essential commodities in the markets and the purchase of wheat during Holly month of Ramadan.

Secretary Interior, Food, Finance, Municipalities, Livestock, Industries, Director PMRU and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary emphasized the need to ensure the provision of food items to citizens at official prices during Ramadan, and urged for effective monitoring of markets to prevent hoarding.

The officials were also briefed on the current stock of wheat in the province and the annual requirements.