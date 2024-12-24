- Home
- Pakistan
- Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary felicitates Christian community
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary Felicitates Christian Community
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 06:29 PM
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, has extended heartfelt Christmas greetings and best wishes to the Christian community
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, has extended heartfelt Christmas greetings and best wishes to the Christian community.
In his message, he emphasized the importance of Christmas as an occasion to reflect on and promote the universal values of peace, tolerance, and brotherhood.
The Chief Secretary expressed his hope that this Christmas would bring peace and prosperity to the world.
He reiterated that the Constitution of Pakistan provides special protections to minorities, ensuring their rights and freedom to celebrate their religious festivals. He also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the Christian community to the development of Pakistan since its establishment, highlighting their role as an integral part of the nation's progress.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary felicitates Christian ..
Date for India Pakistan Champions Trophy match announced
PHC seeks reply from ECP over non-holding Senate elections in KP
Australian High Commissioner, KP Governor discuss regional ties, challenges
Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City delivers quintuplets in medical milestone
Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Moldova discuss bilateral relations
President underlines need to realize Jinnah’s vision for democratic, self reli ..
Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband
Bilawal greets Christian community on Christmas
Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar
ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament President
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary felicitates Christian community55 seconds ago
-
PHC seeks reply from ECP over non-holding Senate elections in KP58 seconds ago
-
Australian High Commissioner, KP Governor discuss regional ties, challenges1 minute ago
-
President underlines need to realize Jinnah’s vision for democratic, self reliant Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
Bilawal greets Christian community on Christmas9 minutes ago
-
DIG Security distributes gifts among Christian officers30 minutes ago
-
Faith healer held30 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest 5 accused in ongoing crackdown on Sheesha Cafés30 minutes ago
-
Alhamra hosts exhibition to mark Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary40 minutes ago
-
State Govt to move 'Vision - 2025 ' Integrated Plan in AJK LA soon: AJK PM40 minutes ago
-
CCPO cuts Christmas cake, distributes gifts among Christian employees40 minutes ago
-
'Feasibility of Murree Tourist Glass Train project to be completed by April 2025'40 minutes ago