Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary felicitates Christian community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, has extended heartfelt Christmas greetings and best wishes to the Christian community.

In his message, he emphasized the importance of Christmas as an occasion to reflect on and promote the universal values of peace, tolerance, and brotherhood.

The Chief Secretary expressed his hope that this Christmas would bring peace and prosperity to the world.

He reiterated that the Constitution of Pakistan provides special protections to minorities, ensuring their rights and freedom to celebrate their religious festivals. He also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the Christian community to the development of Pakistan since its establishment, highlighting their role as an integral part of the nation's progress.

