Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry directs to finalize elaborate arrangements for Shandur Polo Festival

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Friday directed the authorities concerned to finalize arrangements for Shandur Polo Festival and ensure steps for the successful holding of this signature event of the province.

The Chief Secretary gave the instruction in a high-level meeting held here at Civil Secretariat, to review preparations for Shandur Polo Festival.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of home, tourism, information, communication and works departments and the Director General of KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) while Commissioner Malakand, Regional Police Officer, Deputy Commissioners of Upper and Lower Chitral participated through video link.

Secretary Tourism informed the meeting that this year also the historical and world's highest altitude polo festival at Shandur, District Chitral would be commencing from 7 July to July 9.

The event would be held at the world highest polo ground at a height of 12,264 feet, he said, adding that elaborate arrangements are being finalized for the event. Referring to arrangements, he explained that a tent village and prefabricated washrooms would be set up, wherein boarding and lodging facilities would be provided to both foreign and domestic tourists.

He said that apart from polo matches, local music and performing art would be displayed besides setting up stalls.

The chief secretary asked secretary finance to provide funds required for the festival and directed him to ensure that the resources are utilised in a transparent manner.

He also directed that the National Highways Authority to review the road leading to Shandur Polo Ground to make it usable for traffic and ensure availability of heavy machinery at places where there is a risk of road closure due to flooding in streams. Similarly, travel advisories should also be issued for the convenience and safe travel of tourists so that they do not face any inconvenience.

The Chief Secretary further instructed that the deputy commissioners and district police officers should prepare a comprehensive plan including traffic plan for the upcoming event.

The Chief Secretary stressed the need to make all-out efforts for the successful holding of Shandur Polo Festival,saying that such events portray a positive image of Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all over the world.