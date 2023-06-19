Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry directs administrative secretaries to follow instructions of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Monday directed the administrative secretaries of all departments to follow instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and rules of business in discharging day-to-day affairs of government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Monday directed the administrative secretaries of all departments to follow instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and rules of business in discharging day-to-day affairs of government.

The Chief Secretary gave the instruction in a meeting held here at Civil Secretariat to review good governance initiatives.

He stressed that good governance measures should be continued for public welfare.

He advised that in case of urgency, administrative secretaries should approach the Election Commission for prior approval.

The Chief Secretary directed the Elementary and Secondary Education(E&SE) department to strictly monitor the attendance of teachers in schools through the Independent Monitoring Unit. Similarly, the action was also ordered against principals or heads of the schools showing the passing ratio of students in board examinations very low or unsatisfactory.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry further directed that students who have taken matriculation examinations should be imparted technical skills.

During summer vacation, the Chief Secretary directed the E&SE department to initiate a skill development programme in each district in collaboration with Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to teach students various skills in government schools.

Along with regular education, he said that such initiatives would enable them to acquire technical skills.

Director PMRU briefed the meeting regarding the performance of departments during the last three months.

He informed the meeting that the file tracking system is being used in 28 percent of sections of the civil secretariat.

Chief Secretary strictly directed to ensure cent percent implementation of the file tracking system.

It was further informed that 98 percent of complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal have been resolved so far.

Moreover, over 55 percent of citizens have expressed their satisfaction over the resolution of complaints.

The Chief Secretary asked for fast resolution of pending complaints against various departments on the portal.

The Chief Secretary also ordered strict action against illegal encroachments on the banks of water channels, saying that during the rainy season, the risk of flooding increases many times due to obstruction in the flow of water in waterways.