Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary visits PEHEL - 911 helpline center

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary visited the PEHEL - 911 Helpline Center in Peshawar managed by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary visited the PEHEL - 911 Helpline Center in Peshawar managed by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Monday.

Caretaker Advisor on Health Dr Riaz Anawr, Secretary Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement Inayat Ullah Waseem and senior officers accompanied the Chief Secretary, providing a detailed briefing on the facilities and services offered under this initiative.

The integration of various emergency helplines, including Rescue, Police, National Highway and Motorway Police, and other essential helplines with PEHEL 911 Helpline was explained.

The PEHEL Helpline aims to provide easy access to all helplines through a platform, with plans to connect social welfare, tourism, and cybercrime helplines to it.

The Chief Secretary instructed the relevant officers to ensure immediate responses through these helplines during emergencies to minimize potential losses.

The Primary goal of establishing these helplines is to maintain control over emergency situations and provide on-the-spot rescue services, as delays in such services can lead to increased losses in emergencies.

APP/ash/