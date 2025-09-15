Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah stresses for access to clean drinking water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, chaired a good governance roadmap review meeting of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, focusing on initiatives to improve water quality and ensure access to clean drinking water across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, chaired a good governance roadmap review meeting of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, focusing on initiatives to improve water quality and ensure access to clean drinking water across the province.

During the meeting, officials reported the successful completion of an intervention that increased water testing samples by 15 percent. A new PHE mobile application was also showcased, designed to facilitate customer complaints, bill payments, and integration with the department’s Management Information System (MIS). The app will additionally feature employee HR management and e-tasking modules.

The Chief Secretary was given a dashboard review of water quality tests carried out under the clean drinking water campaign.

In July 2025, a total of 298 water samples were tested, with 220 declared fit and 78 unfit. In August 2025, 63 retests were conducted, out of which 40 were found fit and 23 unfit.

Causes of contamination were identified, prompting corrective measures such as chlorination, suspension of contaminated supplies, and other remedial steps. Meetings were also held at the Chief Engineer and circle levels to ensure follow-up action.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to public health, Shahab Ali Shah directed the timely completion of ongoing water supply schemes and revival of non-functional ones to extend clean water coverage.