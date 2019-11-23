Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Rescue 1122 Headquarters

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz visited Rescue 1122 Headquarter here on Saturday and expressed satisfaction over the service in providing relief activities.

Dr Kazim Niaz examined the fire brigade equipments, ambulances and other equipments at Rescue 1122 station and also received direct public calls in control room, said the spokesperson.

On the occasion, the Secretary Relief gave a detailed briefing on rescue services provided in the provincial capital and other districts of the province.

The chief secretary applauded the rescue 1122's performance and told the Secretary Relief that Rescue 1122 would be provided state-of-the-art operational equipment, especially for high-rise buildings in the province.