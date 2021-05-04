Chief Secretary KP appreciates steps for implementing Corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Tuesday appreciated the timely action of the district administration across the province for implementation Stranded Operation Procedures (SOP) related to COVID-19.

He was chairing a meeting with Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Regional Police Officers and District Police Officers participated in the meeting through video link.

The meeting discussed in detail about Yum-e-Ali, Lockdown, Jumat-ul-Wida, Chand Raat and Aitkaf. Detailed talks were also held regarding Eid-ul-Fitr, Sasta bazaars and availability of essential items in these Sasta Bazaars besides introducing mobile Shops to the people at the door steps in view of the present corona situation.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the actions of the district administration against the violators of SOPs and directed to intensify the operations.

Administration should ensure implementation of SOPs and take stern action against violators, the Chief Secretary told the meeting.

"Do not allow gatherings on Friday, Aitkaf, Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr and keep a close watch," the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz said.

He said the administration should work with clerics and police to ensure implementation of SOPs during Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Commissioners, he said, should keep a close watch on all essential items including flour and sugar in their respective districts.

He directed the district administrations to ensure supply of food items to people at fixed rates in Sasta bazaars and it should be ensure the availability of all food items in these Sasta Bazaars.