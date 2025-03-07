Chief Secretary KP Chairs Meeting On Energy & Power Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 09:53 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, presided over a high-level meeting at his office on Friday to review key issues related to the Energy and Power Department of the province.
The meeting focused on the status of energy projects, provincial financial entitlements, and the implementation of decisions taken in the Council of Common Interest (CCI).
Secretary Energy and Power Department, officials from Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), and officials from relevant institutions attended the meeting.
During the session, authorities delivered a comprehensive briefing on the province’s outstanding arrears, ongoing hydropower projects, and the legislative matters concerning power generation that require attention at the federal level.
The meeting also deliberated on crucial issues to be presented before the Out-of-Box Committee, which included transfer of WAPDA hydropower stations to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; financing of WAPDA power projects from PSDP; and announcement of a second interim arrangement for the electricity generation tariff.
Additionally, the meeting reviewed the status of World Bank-funded projects in the province.
Special attention was given to the province’s constitutional rights under Articles 154, 158, 161(1)(a), 161(1)(b), and 172(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan. Discussions also covered aspects of the Petroleum Policy 2012, and rights related to
federal excise duty and windfall levy on crude oil.
Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah directed the authorities of the Energy and Power Department to develop well-structured proposals and recommendations for consideration by the Federal Government, ensuring that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s constitutional entitlements are effectively represented.
