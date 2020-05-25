Chief Secretary KP corona test positive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz has tested positive for Covid-19 and subsequently gone into quarantine, it emerged on Monday.

In a statement, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan wished Niaz a speedy recovery. "He [Niaz] has been working day and night against the coronavirus outbreak. He has gone above and beyond his duty in this regard.

" The Chief Minister also paid tribute to the services of the Chief Secretary and other officials involved in curbing the spread of the disease in the province.

The Chief Secretary was actively involved in Covid-related work in the province and was visiting hospitals, isolation centres and laboratories.

Dr. Kazim Niaz was appointed as Chief Secretary Khyber in October 2019. He had previously served as the Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan.