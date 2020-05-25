UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary KP Corona Test Positive

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Chief Secretary KP corona test positive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz has tested positive for Covid-19 and subsequently gone into quarantine, it emerged on Monday.

In a statement, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan wished Niaz a speedy recovery. "He [Niaz] has been working day and night against the coronavirus outbreak. He has gone above and beyond his duty in this regard.

" The Chief Minister also paid tribute to the services of the Chief Secretary and other officials involved in curbing the spread of the disease in the province.

The Chief Secretary was actively involved in Covid-related work in the province and was visiting hospitals, isolation centres and laboratories.

Dr. Kazim Niaz was appointed as Chief Secretary Khyber in October 2019. He had previously served as the Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa October 2019 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

4 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

20 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

21 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

22 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.