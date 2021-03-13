UrduPoint.com
Chief Secretary KP Directs Commissioners, DCs To Setup Cheap Bazaars For Ramadan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 01:51 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz has directed all the administrative secretaries, Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of all the division and districts around Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to setup cheap bazaars before forthcoming Ramadan and ensure edible commodities to the general public on rates issued by the government.

He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting of the Administrative Secretaries, Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners was held with Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz in the chair here at Civil Secretariate on Saturday.

Chief Secretary was briefed on administrative matters at the district level in the meeting. Chief Secretary directed to make cheap bazaars active before Ramadan and ensure edibles items on government issued rates.

Secretary Local Government along with all the commissioners should visit the cheap bazaars and submit a report within a week, Chief Secretary said.

He directed the meeting to take preventive measures well before the forthcoming Holy month of Ramadan to stop artificial inflation and through cheap markets and it should be ensured that the general public would be facilitated through this cheap bazaars besides ensuring availability of all adiable items.

Commissioners should also pay special attention to flour and sugar mills in their respective districts besides keep a vigilant eye and should monitor production in flour and sugar mills and ensure regular raids, Dr Kazim Niaz said.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhkwa Dr. Kazim Niaz expresses his dissatisfaction over regulatory, administrative and disciplinary action. He directed the administration to take stern action against government officials involved in lawlessness and irregularities.

He said open courts should be held regularly so that prompt action would be taken as far as ensuring due facilities to the general public in their respective district and divisions all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are concerned.

He directed the administration to intensify action against encroachments and all issues related to land acquisition in merged districts should be settled as soon as possible. "I want to settle down issues related to land acquisition and legal complications in this regard have been removed in the merged districts," the Chief Secretary said at the meeting.

He said, all administrative heads should pay special attention to address people's complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal as soon as possible and administration should ensure ban on aerial firing, wall chalking and misuse of loudspeakers.

