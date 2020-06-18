(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Dr. Kazim Niaz Thursday issued orders to complete construction on International standard 4-Glass Wall Squash Court at University of Peshawar, upgrade of gymnasium and completion of synthetic tennis courts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Dr. Kazim Niaz Thursday issued orders to complete construction on International standard 4-Glass Wall Squash Court at University of Peshawar, upgrade of gymnasium and completion of synthetic tennis courts.

The Chief KP said this while presiding over a meeting on Sports held here. Director General Sports University of Peshawar (UoP) Bahre Karam, Secretary Sports, Secretary Higher Commission, DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz directed DG Sports to build the most awaited pre-constructed Squash Complex covering a 13,582 square foot. He said other work including four glass walls as well as upgradation of the University of Peshawar Sports Gymnasium should be equipped with all the best facilities.

The Chief Secretary also directed to complete the construction of Synthetic Tennis Courts. In his address, he also directed DG Sports to send a summary for laying hockey Astro-Turf at the University of Peshawar Hockey Ground. Efforts are being made to implement Imran Khan's vision and ensure implementation of the orders of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and a network of sports facilities is being laid across the province to provide the best opportunities for the players to come forward, the Chief Secretary said.

Dr. Kazim Niaz said that his interest in sports would provide better facilities and opportunities to the players. He hoped that they would continue to play their role for the promotion and development of sports in the same manner.

DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak assured that other sports projects including UoP would be completed in time.

Dr. Kazim Niaz said that KP is blessed with talent and in Squash all the seven world champions are hailing from a world famed Nawa Khali, a village near to provincial capital Peshawar that ruled the world for 37 long years. He said efforts have been taken for the provision of much modern facilities to the players so that their talent could be polished at the grassroots level.

Earlier, in brief to the Chief Secretary, Bahre Karam, said that the building has already been completed with a highest capacity of 550 spectators, the only in Pakistan when it completes, it would be the third with 4-Glass Wall facilities after Jehangir Khan Squash Complex in Karachi, Mussif Ali Squash Complex Islamabad.

He said, former Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak, during his visit to the UoP, for inaugurating the Squash Complex, has also given a handsome amount of Rs. 20 million to the University management for its completion besides former Senator Late Haji Adeel had key figure for his contribution in the same, having three practicing courts as well. Former World Champion Qamar Zaman and Bahre Karam, former international athlete and four times gold medalists at international level, were the two brains behind this key projects.

The Squash Complex building along with 100 players' hostel, modern day gymnasium, and latest equipped media boxes so far cost Rs. 23.47 million with the assistance of funds from HEC as well, he informed.