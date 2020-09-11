Chief Secretary KP directs DCs to submit comprehensive anti-encroachment plan

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz on Friday directed all district administrations to submit a comprehensive plan within a week for removal of encroachments on tourist spots, flood drains, canals and rivers across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz on Friday directed all district administrations to submit a comprehensive plan within a week for removal of encroachments on tourist spots, flood drains, canals and rivers across the province.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting of administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat.

The Chief Secretary directed administration of all districts to regularly hold 'khuli kachehries' and 'revenue darbar' in their respective districts for speedy redressal of public complaints.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary further directed to expedite disposal of all pending cases of land acquisition in merged districts and added Deputy Commissioners should ensure the visit to shelter homes and submit report for further improving the shelters.

He directed district administrations to ensure flour quota and implementation of price-list as well as take stern action against hoarders.

He said that no compromise be made on prices and quality of food items.

He stressed upon district administrations to keep close watch on flour smuggling in merged districts.

Dr.

Kazim Niaz also directed to ensure implementation of SOPs set up for opening educational institutions.

He appreciated the role of health department, doctors and district administration in Covid-19 and said that the role played by the district administration in containing Corona was commendable.

He stated that numbers of cases of Corona have considerably decreased but threat of deadly disease is not yet over.

He directed district administration to remain vigilant and pay special attention on contact tracking of affected persons.

The Chief Secretary directed concerned administration to take steps for the prevention of dengue. Dr. Kazim Niaz said that web portal has been set up for the approval of construction.

Strict action should be taken against the timber mafia to save forest cover, he added.

The Chief Secretary also ordered to constitute setting up a committee under the supervision of Additional Chief Secretary for establishing schools and printing of reading material in Braille system for the visually impaired children.

He said that visually impaired persons are endowed with much talent and said that it is the responsibility of all of the government to provide them with educational opportunities.