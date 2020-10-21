Chief Secretary KP directs early setting up of Sasta Bazaars

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz has directed divisional commissioners and administrative secretaries to expedite establishing of ' Sasta Bazaar' with an objective to control price hike

He was chairing a high-level meeting in at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers through video link.

On the occasion, participants were informed about action taken against artificial surge in prices. It was said that district administrations were visiting markets to ensure implementation of government price list and heavy fines were being imposed on violators.

The meeting was informed that as per decision of cabinet meeting, work on setting up of 'Sasta Insaf Bazaars' in all divisions was in full swing. Points have been identified for Sasta bazaars where essential items would be available for public at subsidized rates.

Expressing satisfaction over steps taken by divisional to control price hike, Dr. Kazim Niaz directed speeding up of operations and tightening of noose around those found guilty of price increase.

He further instructed district administrations to keep vigil eye on prices of sugar, ghee and other food items besides ensuring supply of essential items to public at government rates.