Chief Secretary KP meets Governor

Newly appointed Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz Friday called on Governor Shah Farman and discussed with him various matters of mutual interest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Newly appointed Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz Friday called on Governor Shah Farman and discussed with him various matters of mutual interest.

The Governor congratulated him over his appointment as Chief Secretary of the province and wished him best luck in the fulfillment of his official responsibilities as Chief Secretary.

Dr Kazim Niaz had been appointed Chief Secretary after the retirement of Saleem Khan Mohmand. Prior to his new assignment he was Additional Secretary Establishment in Islamabad.

Dr Kazim Niaz served in various capacities in the country before becoming Chief Secretary.